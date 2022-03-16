San Diego Crime Stoppers: Man sets 2 businesses on fire in Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Crime Stoppers have released images and surveillance video to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man who started a fire that damaged two buildings in the Shelter Island neighborhood in early January.

The fire happened on Sunday, January 2 around 4:37 p.m. in the 2800 block of Shelter Island Drive.

In the surveillance video, the man can be seen approaching the outside of a building on a bike and digging through a pile of junk. Shortly after his departure from the scene, a fire starts in a brown paper bag that he placed on top of the pile.

Detectives say as the fire spread, it burned two different buildings and cost $3,500 in damages.

The arsonist is described by authorities as having dirty blonde hair, clean-shaven, wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray shorts, sunglasses, and black and white-colored shoes. He was also riding a yellow and gold colored beach cruiser bicycle.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at (619) 236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit our website at sdcrimestoppers.org to learn how to submit an anonymous web or mobile app tip.