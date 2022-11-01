San Diego couple who died in Mission Beach traffic crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple who were fatally injured last weekend in a head-on crash apparently caused by a medical crisis suffered by the husband as he was driving their SUV through Mission Beach.

Andrew Small, 62, slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport for unknown reasons shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday while heading south on Mission Boulevard with his 70-year-old wife, Mary, and another passenger, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The vehicle collided with an oncoming Kia Sportage at high speed near San Gabriel Place, killing Andrew Small at the scene. Paramedics took his spouse to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she succumbed to her injuries Monday afternoon.

The couple's companion and two people who had been riding in the Kia were treated for minor injuries.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.