2 die, 5 taken to hospital in Mission Beach head-on vehicle crash

MISSION BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Two people died and five more were injured Saturday in a head-on vehicle collision in Mission Beach.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 3:09 p.m. Saturday at 2990 Mission Blvd., near San Fernando Place, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two people were critically injured and two others received minor injures. The condition of the fifth person who was hurt is not known at this time. All five of the injured were rushed to a hospital. Two other crash victims were declared dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

San Diego Police Department officers were also on scene and drivers were asked to stay away from the area, which is near Belmont Park.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

