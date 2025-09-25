San Diego County's longest-serving judge dies at 90

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's longest-serving judge, David Gill, died this week at the age of 90.

Gill was appointed in 1974 and spent 50 years on the bench until his retirement last December on his 90th birthday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that, according to Gill's wife, Gill "had been in failing health" and died Tuesday at his home in downtown San Diego.

A statement from the San Diego Superior Court system says Gill "presided over thousands of criminal cases, including some of the most notable, complex and challenging in the court's history." Gill's final years on the bench involved a host of cases related to proposals for the conditional releases of sexually violent predators.

"Today, we remember and honor Judge Gill's legal and judicial career, his remarkable character, generosity and unwavering dedication to public service," the court's statement read. "He deeply cared about his role as a judge and wore his robe with humility and respect. He was admired and respected for his commitment to justice, his ethics, his patience, his ability to be fair and impartial and his strong belief in the jury system."

Gill was also involved in community organizations such as the Salvation Army, the San Diego Law Library, the Lions Club, the National Institute of Advocacy and the Boy Scouts of America.

"Judge Gill's work made a lasting difference in countless lives," the statement continued. "His legacy endures as a friend, mentor and inspiration to his colleagues and the San Diego legal community. He will be profoundly missed, but his influence and example will remain."

