SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Water Authority voted to increase rates in 2023 due to what the agency claimed are inflationary pressures.

According to the agency, rates and charges will increase by 3.7 percent for untreated water and 5.2 percent for treated water.

The authority said the increases are “attributed to historically high inflation, significant energy cost increases from SDG&E, and continued cost increases by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.”

Although rates are rising, the authority said it will offset the increases by “approximately $39 per acre-foot” by drawing $14 million from the Rate Stabilization Fund.

“The strategic steps taken to minimize rate increases in the face of rising costs reflects the Board’s commitment to water affordability,” said Water Authority Board Chair Gary Croucher. “We continue to ensure a safe and reliable regional water supply for residents and businesses as California endures a third straight year of drought.”

Rates for untreated water are expected to rise by $56 per acre-foot, while rates for treated water are predicted to increase by $96.

“The Water Authority’s overall rate increase is driven by multiple factors, including rising costs for its water supplies, increases to water treatment (driven by energy costs) and conserved water supplies (driven by inflation), and continued increases from MWD,” the agency.

