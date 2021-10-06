San Diego County Supervisors seek to level cannabis industry playing field

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As San Diego’s cannabis industry continues to grow, the county is reviewing its policies to ensure there is a level playing field.

They want to increase enforcement against unlicensed sellers and allow medical marijuana shops to expand their offerings to keep up with the recreational stores and make sure entrepreneurs in every community have a way into the business.

In January 2020, the Board of Supervisors asked the planning commission to put together an equitable cannabis program while looking at options for the five medical marijuana shops in the county that are currently operating.

During the board meeting Wednesday, the commission proposed extending the operating licenses for those shops past the April 2022 deadline when they are set to expire.

This proposal would also give them the option to sell products the other marijuana shops are selling and give them the option to apply for building expansions.

When it comes to providing social and equitable opportunities, the commission says they would like to hire a consultant who will head an outreach program that will provide mentorship and internship opportunities, something those in support of this plan say they are already trying to do so.

And there are others who called in who do not support this plan. The board is scheduled to vote on what to do with this proposal moving forward and the second reading of this item has been scheduled for later this month.