San Diego County Supervisors narrowly vote to display 'banned books'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has narrowly passed a policy that will display "banned books" at all 33 county libraries.

The vote solidifies Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer's police to have the county's 33 libraries carry "nationally recognized 'challenged and banned' books; put them on display at every library during Banned Book Week in September; and support California Assembly Bill 1825 to prevent public library in the state that gets state funding from banning or restricting materials based on their topics or the views, ideas, or opinions expressed in them."

“We took another important step today to protect the rights of San Diegans,” said Supervisor Lawson-Remer. “Right-wing, conservative extremists and politicians are trying to suppress certain viewpoints and limit access to information, but we’re not going to let that happen in San Diego County."

"Democrat Supervisors Nora Vargas and Monica Montgomery Steppe supported Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s policy, and Republican Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond voted against it."

