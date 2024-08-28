San Diego County Supervisors narrowly vote to display 'banned books'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has narrowly passed a policy that will display "banned books" at all 33 county libraries.
The vote solidifies Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer's police to have the county's 33 libraries carry "nationally recognized 'challenged and banned' books; put them on display at every library during Banned Book Week in September; and support California Assembly Bill 1825 to prevent public library in the state that gets state funding from banning or restricting materials based on their topics or the views, ideas, or opinions expressed in them."
“We took another important step today to protect the rights of San Diegans,” said Supervisor Lawson-Remer. “Right-wing, conservative extremists and politicians are trying to suppress certain viewpoints and limit access to information, but we’re not going to let that happen in San Diego County."
"Democrat Supervisors Nora Vargas and Monica Montgomery Steppe supported Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s policy, and Republican Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond voted against it."
Below is what California Assembly Bill 1825 hopes to accomplish:
- Support for California Assembly Bill (AB) 1825
- AB 1825 aims to require each public library in the state that gets state funding (excluding school libraries) to create and make available a written policy for developing its book collection. It also prevents library boards from banning or restricting the circulation of any materials based on their topics or the views, ideas, or opinions expressed in them.
- Recognize Banned Book Week at all San Diego County Libraries on the week of Sep 22-28, 2024, and enshrine a permanent Banned Book Week at the County of San Diego which would annually recognize, and celebrate Banned Book Week with a dedicated display aligning with other national banned book week efforts.
- Acquire and make available hard and/or digital copies of banned books to ensure access at each County Library location.
- Explore additional funding opportunities and a public education campaign to increase awareness around banned and culturally inclusive books and library literature.
- Annually light up the County Administration Center blue, red and orange on the Monday of Banned Books Week.