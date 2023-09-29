SD Public Library and Library Foundation join effort to `unban' books

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Public Library and Library Foundation SD Thursday joined Books Unbanned, an effort to resist book bans by making challenged titles available to young readers across the U.S.

Through the program, young readers can access a collection of frequently banned or challenged titles in e-book or audiobook form. The list of more than 250 titles includes some of the most challenged books in the U.S., such as "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison and "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson, a statement from the organizations reads.

"Libraries are the great equalizers. Anyone can visit a library to learn something new and expand their understanding of the world beyond their own experiences," said Misty Jones, San Diego Public Library director. "The library must be where diverse materials representing our communities are available and where all ideas can be presented and discussed. Book bans and challenges threaten our freedom to read and the library's role as an open and welcoming space."

A recent report from the nonprofit PEN America found a 28% increase in book bans enacted across the country in the first half of the 2022- 23 school year, compared to the previous six months.

Recently Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a letter to school districts statewide cautioning against book bans.

"Intellectual freedom is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and we have to protect it," said Library Foundation SD CEO Patrick Stewart. "We are incredibly grateful for our strong community of readers, and for all the generous library supporters who make this campaign possible."

According to the American Library Association, "almost all of the top 10 books targeted for censorship last year in California schools and libraries included LGBTQ+ themes."

"The books lining our library and school shelves must reflect the beautiful diversity that exists in our communities," said Ady Huertas, the San Diego Library's youth, family and equity program manager. "Removing books that offer different perspectives and shared histories only shields young readers and denies them the opportunity to learn from humanity's prior mistakes and avoid repeating them.

"We believe that everyone has the right to read what they want, discover themselves and form their own opinions," she said.

Books Unbanned was first started by the Brooklyn Public Library in 2021 and was soon joined by a similar campaign by the Seattle Public Library. In June, the Los Angeles County supervisors moved forward with an effort to make frequently banned books available to all Californians.

The campaign locally is supported by Library Foundation SD patroms. For every eBook or eAudiobook checked out by a young reader in regions with a high number of book bans, Library Foundation SD will purchase titles for the home collection.

Banned Books Week runs from Sunday to Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.