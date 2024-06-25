San Diego County reports 7 new Mpox cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — County public health officials reported seven new Mpox cases in May and June on Tuesday, urging residents to get vaccinated ahead of the busy summer season.

The recent rise in cases in San Diego County mirrors a similar increase in Los Angeles, which has reported 10 new cases.

The County has averaged one to two new Mpox cases per month so far this year, and four of the recent cases were among individuals who had not been vaccinated against Mpox.

“It’s important for people to get both doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to protect themselves against the Mpox virus,” said County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia. “We know the summer brings more opportunities for events and festivals that could increase the spread of Mpox, so now is a great time to get the vaccine or finish both doses and encourage friends to do the same.”

The global Mpox outbreak in 2022 predominantly affected individuals within the LGBTQ+ community. However, officials stress that anyone can contract Mpox through close physical contact with an infected person.

Mpox infections typically cause rashes or sores that can last for two to four weeks, often appearing in sensitive and painful areas. Many individuals also experience flu-like symptoms before the rash or sores develop.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, which offers protection against Mpox, is available at County public health clinics. Residents can also consult their healthcare provider, visit the website, or call 211 to locate vaccine sites.

For those who have received only one dose, the second dose should be administered 28 days later for maximum protection. If past the 28-day mark, the second dose should be taken as soon as possible.

Additional ways to protect yourself from Mpox:

