San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There is a good chance you aren't disposing of your Double A batteries properly.
Typical alkaline batteries include manganese, which is an essential nutrient but high levels can cause adverse health impacts.
Despite this, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says in most communities you can throw batteries in the trash, however, the agency recommends sending alkaline batteries, like Double A, to a battery recycler.
But here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
In San Diego, the county is offering a special program where you can dispose of your unwanted batteries at 14 select libraries. The libraries collect standard alkaline batteries but they can also take rechargeable ones.
Here is a list of locations available in San Diego County.
- Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library — 4375 Bonita Road, Bonita — (619) 475-4642
- Borrego Springs — 587 Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 125, Borrego Springs — (760) 767-5761
- Campo — 31356 Highway 94, Campo — (619) 478-5945
- Casa de Oro Branch Library — 9805 Campo Rd., #180, Spring Valley — (619) 463-3236
- Descanso Branch Library — 9545 River Drive, Descanso — (619) 445-5279
- Fallbrook Branch Library — 124 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook — (760) 731-4650
- Jacumba Branch Library — 44605 Old Hwy. 80 Jacumba — (619) 766-4608
- Julian Branch Library — 1850 Highway 78, Julian — (760) 765-0370
- Pine Valley Branch Library — 28804 Old Hwy. 80, Pine Valley — (619) 473-8022
- Potrero Branch Library — 24883 Potrero Valley Rd., Potrero — (619) 478-5978
- Ramona Branch Library — 1275 Main Street, Ramona — (760) 788-5270
- Rancho San Diego Branch Library — 11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon — (619) 660-5370
- Rancho Santa Fe Branch Library — 17040 Avenida de Acacias Rancho, Santa Fe — (858) 756-2512
- Valley Center Branch Library — 29200 Cole Grade Rd., Valley Center — (760) 749-1305