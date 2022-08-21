San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There is a good chance you aren't disposing of your Double A batteries properly.

Typical alkaline batteries include manganese, which is an essential nutrient but high levels can cause adverse health impacts.

Despite this, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says in most communities you can throw batteries in the trash, however, the agency recommends sending alkaline batteries, like Double A, to a battery recycler.

But here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.

In San Diego, the county is offering a special program where you can dispose of your unwanted batteries at 14 select libraries. The libraries collect standard alkaline batteries but they can also take rechargeable ones.

Here is a list of locations available in San Diego County.