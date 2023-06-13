Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego County mayors call for State of Emergency due to Tijuana River pollution

Tijuana River
International Boundary & Water Commission (IBWC)
Transboundary flows continue down the Tijuana River.
Tijuana River
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 18:53:27-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The mayors of 18 cities throughout San Diego County have sent a letter to the Biden administration calling for a state of emergency due to the sewage entering waters along the coast.

According to the letter, 34,000 illnesses in calendar year 2017 were attributed to water quality pollution along the Imperial Beach coastline.

The letter also claims that the pollution is impacting air quality.

“Researchers are monitoring the airborne transmission pathways for coastal water pollution and documenting concerning levels of industrial chemicals and pathogens from aerosol sea spray generated from wind and ocean waves.”

“Our beaches have been closed 550 consecutive days. Recent studies show alarmingly high levels of coastal pollution impacting air quality. We have grave concerns that not only pathogens are in the air, but also industrial chemicals and other harmful pollutants. We need to immediately stop the flow of toxic sewage into our communities, and we need federal assistance to do that.” said Mayor of Imperial Beach Paloma Aguirre.

Read the full letter to the White House by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!