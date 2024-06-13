San Diego County man charged with attempted murder after fatal deputy shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man from San Diego County has been charged with murder and attempted murder of a peace officer following a deadly deputy shooting in Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened a little after 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, when a deputy was in the 1000 block of West 6th St. in Corona and tried to talk to two people. According to the press release, the man and woman ran away, and the deputy chased them.

Once the deputy turned the corner of a building, the man lunged at him, and they began fighting, according to the sheriff's office.

During the struggle with the man, the woman started attacking the deputy, who then took out his gun and shot her, the press release states.

The deputy kept fighting off the man, who was trying to take his gun. Some good Samaritans stepped in and helped the deputy detain the man, according to RCSO.

The woman was taken to a hospital in the area, where she was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says the deputy suffered moderate injuries during this encounter, and the man sustained minor injuries. The deputy was also taken to the hospital.

"The involved deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave according to Department policy," the release states. "The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time."

The Department of Justice is handling the investigation of this deputy shooting. Meanwhile, the Riverside Sheriff's Force Investigations Detail is looking into the assault on the deputy.

The DOJ's investigation found that Eric Nourani, a 33-year-old San Diego County resident, was the man who attacked the deputy. According to the sheriff's office, Nourani was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on the following charges:



Murder

Attempted murder of a peace officer

Mayhem

Resisting an officer with violence

The identity of the woman who died is being withheld until her next of kin is notified.

If you have any information for deputies about this incident, reach out to the Force Investigations Detail at 951-955-2777.