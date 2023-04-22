San Diego County leaders react to Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to allow women to continue to access a common abortion pill, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors' chairwoman and vice chair said they want to make sure the area has an ample supply of the drug.

The high court ruled that mifepristone can continue to stay on the market and be prescribed under its current FDA approval as a lawsuit by an anti-abortion group out of Texas continues to move forward. This put a stay on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling, which would have placed restrictions on the drug as the case was heard.

Mifepristone is typically prescribed with another medicine called misoprostol. The drugs were approved to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks of gestation.

According to a press release, San Diego County Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer are working to make sure the medications are readily available for residents.

“Reproductive freedom is under attack across the U.S. by extremist judges and legislators, so we are taking a stand here in San Diego County to protect our right to abortion access and control over our own bodies,” said Lawson-Remer.

The chairwoman echoed that sentiment.

“Since the ruling by SCOTUS to overturn Roe v. Wade last year, we have seen an escalated and organized attack on reproductive freedom across the U.S. by extremist judges and legislators. Any future court decisions to limit abortion medication nationally would be yet another disheartening action that puts many individuals across the country in danger,” said Vargas. “As the region’s public health authority and a Champion for Reproductive Freedom, our County must continue to make access to reproductive healthcare a top priority. We must ensure that residents in San Diego County have access to these medications and protect the fundamental right to body autonomy.”

The joint press release says the county will prioritize protecting the right to an abortion and reproductive care. The county leaders also want to increase public awareness about what kind of services are already available for residents.