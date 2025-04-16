San Diego County homelessness up 3% as officials prepare to address key priorities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The State of San Diego County will be held at the Natural History Museum in Balboa Park Wednesday evening, and the biggest priorities for the entire county will be addressed.

From homelessness and housing to water quality and healthcare, these issues will impact you.

ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos takes a closer look at how the county has addressed homelessness in the past as officials prepare to tackle the crisis moving forward.

More than 10,000 people are living on the streets in San Diego County, marking a 3% increase since 2023. Despite efforts to clear encampments and open shelters, makeshift housing continues to appear along freeways and in riverbeds.

The county has launched several initiatives over the past year to address the growing crisis. One of the most notable is the Lemon Grove tiny home project, which was originally planned for Spring Valley but relocated after community opposition.

The revised plan would place the development on Troy Street, creating 60 to 70 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness who need housing. Construction is expected to begin this June.

Despite community pushback, homeless advocates see value in the approach.

"We certainly believe that non-congregate options are very important, where we feel like everybody kind of gets off track, in order to be more efficient, if they make it too big. OK, 20-300 people, that's too much for any homeless recovery option in our mind," said John Brady, the executive director for Lived Experience Advisors.

Brady believes shelters are no longer a viable solution and projects like the tiny homes represent a positive step forward. However, they noted there's currently no clear leadership addressing homelessness in the county.

With funding cuts affecting county operations, guidance on investment priorities becomes increasingly important as officials prepare to address this and other critical issues facing San Diego residents.