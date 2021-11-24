San Diego County deputies on DUI patrols for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this holiday weekend, conducting extra patrols in San Diego County starting Wednesday and continuing through Sunday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, "the goal is simple: to get people driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs off our roadways."

"Please celebrate responsibly this Thanksgiving by not drinking and driving," Sheriff Bill Gore said in a news release. "If you do drink, have a designated driver ready or use public transportation or a ride service."

Sheriff's officials also said that driving under the influence doesn't just involve consuming alcohol: Prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana can also impair drivers.

So far this year, 5,940 people have been booked into county jails for impaired driving, according to the Sheriff's Department, which made 773 of those arrests.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday period, 75 people were booked into jail for driving under the influence, with deputies making nine of those arrests.

Anyone who sees an impaired driver on the road is urged to call Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.