San Diego County Board denies endorsement of transgender student sports ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors denied a proposal to endorse the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, which would ban transgender kids from taking part in school sports.

According to a press release from Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer's office, the proposal failed during Tuesday's board meeting as no supervisor was willing to second the motion.

The bill, also known as H.R. 28, passed in the House of Representatives 218-206 on Jan. 14 and was received in the U.S. Senate the following day, according to the official U.S. Congress website.

"It shall be a violation of subsection (a) for a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls," the bill states. "For the purposes of this subsection, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Although there hasn't been further action on the bill since Jan. 15, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 5 aiming to bar people assigned as male at birth from participating in women's sports.

Trump's executive order invokes Title IX, saying schools that fail to comply with the order could lose federal money due to sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs. The order directs the Department of Justice to enforce the ban.



Lawson-Remer's press release says the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act has received much criticism for targeting transgender youth while failing to address "real inequities" in women's sports. Civil rights organizations, major sports leagues and medical professionals are among those denouncing the bill.

Democrats in Congress and Lawson-Remer allege the bill would mandate gender inspections for young athletes.

“Like every parent, I want my child to have fun, be safe, and learn teamwork—not be subjected to some politician’s gender test,” said Lawson-Remer. “This wasn’t about protecting women’s sports—it was about government-mandated gender inspections for kids. That’s not protecting women—it’s creepy and dangerous. Protecting women means protecting our rights to reproductive healthcare and our right to equal pay for equal work."

Lawson-Remer's press release pointed out she introduced a new motion directing the county to support equal pay for women in sports in its legislative program. The motion had a 2-1 vote but did not pass due to absences.

“These political games aren’t about fairness—they’re about keeping working people distracted while leaders refuse to take action on the real challenges we face,” said Lawson-Remer “Instead of banning kids from playing sports, we should be fighting for equal pay, better healthcare, and reproductive rights for all women.”

H.R. 28 passed along party lines in the House, but it faces an uphill battle in the Senate; seven Democrats would have to vote yes to meet the three-fifths threshold to overcome a possible filibuster and proceed to a final vote.

You can read the full text of the bill here.