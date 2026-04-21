San Diego community members rally against proposed budget cuts to arts and libraries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget is drawing backlash from community leaders who say millions of dollars in cuts to art programs and public libraries will hurt families who rely on those services.

People gathered Monday at Civic Center Plaza before Mayor Gloria's presentation to the city council.

They're urging city leaders to rethink the budget plan to urge city leaders to rethink the plan, and show support for arts and culture, the library, and the Office of Child and Youth Success.

Community members, including San Diego Art Matters Executive Director Bob Lehman, shared their frustration over San Diego's arts and culture facing an $11.8 million funding cut.

"We were expecting cuts. We understand what the city is going through, and we share that pain, and we understand that we have to take a cut, but basically zeroing out arts and culture… unacceptable," Bob Lehman said.

Many shared how the cuts come at the expense of resources San Diegans rely on every day, including music teacher Crystal Pridmore.

"As soon as there is any kind of funding hiccup, it’s the first thing to go, even though we know that a kid who experiences the arts and school is more likely to show up to school, they make better grades, they are more productive members of society," Crystal Pridmore said.

Under Gloria's proposed budget plan, libraries are also threatened with $6.3 million in cuts and reduced operating hours. Library Foundation SD CEO Patrick Stewart noted the impact the proposal would have on the community.

"The priorities that are taking greater prevalence in San Diego politics right now are not priorities that necessarily serve children, youth, and families; they are not serving the creative economy," Patrick Stewart said.

As the mayor presents his budget plan to the city council, the message from community members is clear.

"They made a promise to not cut the arts this year, so we’re going to hold them to that," Lehman said.

"We’re calling on the mayor's office and the city council to go back to the drawing board and find a way that we are balancing the budget not with an either or approach," Stewart said.

City council members will review the proposed budget and make changes before the final budget proposal is released next month.

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