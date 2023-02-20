San Diego community hosts buyout event to support food vendor who was harassed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a food vendor posted outside of San Diego State University's Viejas Arena was harassed by a group of young women last weekend, a group of local businesses hosted a "Vendor Buy Out" event to show their support.

A video showing the college-aged women licking and throwing food from Jose Andres Arguelles' cart made the rounds on social media, leading to SDSU and California State San Marcos to condemn the behavior. None of the women were students at SDSU; however, one of them does attend CSUSM.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the focus was positivity and uplifting Arguelles. The event was held at the Chrome Lady Tattoo shop on El Cajon Boulevard, and at the peak of the "Vendor Buy Out," the line for Arguelles' food cart was wrapped around the corner.

He was busy for hours, and the event organizers said they're proud they were able to show him what the San Diego community is really about.

"When I first saw the video I knew that didn't represent San Diego," says Alex Amorado. "Without even doing anything, it shows that San Diego put in the group effort to support each other. This is what represents San Diego."

ABC 10News also caught up with the people who took the video of the harassment last weekend. They're frequent customers of Arguelles, and they're thrilled about how much support he's receiving.

"I'm shaking, I just cried, I just bawled my eyes out," says Morgan McBrearty. "I'm shocked — posting that one little video, I never expected this to come out of it."

If you missed Sunday's event, you can still show support for Arguelles by donating to his Venmo: @icecream22.