Food vendor speaks out after he says he was harrassed on the job

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s a video that’s making its rounds on social media, leaving many people upset at the treatment of Jose Andres Arguelles.

“They stole my food, and they offended me in many different ways. They were there for 40 minutes harassing me until someone came and helped me," said Jose Andres Arguelles.

Rewatching the moments, he says girls approached him, upset about the price of his food — asking to have it for free.

“It made me feel really sad, discriminated against, and agree too," said Arguelles.

Food vending is Argeulles' only source of income.

He said the incident happened this past Saturday around one o’clock in the morning.

“I lost my product, and I lost clients because they saw how they were touching everything with dirty hands, and they didn’t want to buy from me anymore," Arguelles.

San Diego State released a statement after the incident calling it unacceptable and saying none of the people involved are students at the university.

California State San Marcos confirms one of the people involved is a current student.

“The behavior displayed in the video is disrespectful and antithetical to the values of our university and our expectations for how we treat one another with dignity and respect. At this time, we know that one individual in the video is a current CSUSM student, and one individual is a not currently enrolled CSUSM student. Our Dean of Students is currently reviewing all available information to ascertain the facts of this situation. If applicable, we plan to pursue any violations of our student code of conduct.”

Arguelles leaves the people who harassed him with this message.

“This isn’t the way you treat people. It’s not worth it. I hope you pay for your actions and that justice is applied," said Arguelles.