San Diego City Council votes in favor of Tailgate Park development plans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council voted 8-1 on the sale of the Tailgate lot and approved a plan that would create space outside of Petco Park in the East Village.

The $35 million development plan would create space for 1.3-acre community park, a 1,200-space parking lot, and 1,800 apartment units spread across three buildings with underground parking spaces.

The proposal was pitched by the real estate investment arms of the padres.

Gensler Renderings Tailgate Park artist rendering

However, there is some opposition. Affordable housing advocates believe the space could be better used to help those living on the streets of downtown San Diego. Only 15% of the apartment units would be for low- to middle-income families.

"If we're talking about public land that is supposed to serve a public need, I think we better be doing the former," said Catherine Rodman.

In a statement, the San Diego Padres wrote in part: