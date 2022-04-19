San Diego City Council to discuss Tailgate Park deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to address a potential project to redevelop the Tailgate Lot outside of Petco Park in the East Village.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council could vote on the sale of the lot and approve a plan that would create space for 1.3-acre community park, a 1,200-space parking lot, and 1,800 apartment units spread across three buildings with underground parking spaces.

Only 15 percent of the apartment units would be for low- to middle-income families.

However, there are some who believe the space could be better used to help those living on the streets of downtown San Diego.

Jim Bliesner, the director of the Center for Urban Economics and Design, said he believes that since the land was purchased with redevelopment funds, the money should not be thrown away for potential profit and used for public good.

“It is going to be used for the livability in the East Village? Is it going to benefit the residents that live here? Is it going to do something about the tents in the streets and the homeless problem across the street from the units?” Bliesner said.

Bliesner also raised concerns about the air quality for downtown San Diego and surrounding areas like Barrio Logan and Golden Hill with thousands of cars that would be parking and commuting in the area.