San Diego City Council to vote on proposed rental assistance plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego City Council is set to vote Monday on a proposal that could provide up to $500 per month in rental assistance for seniors and others who qualify.

According to the city’s latest homeless count, there is an increasing number of seniors ending up on the streets.

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said this new proposal aims to provide vulnerable seniors with a few extra hundred dollars per month, and in turn, prevent them from becoming homeless.

“We know that oftentimes for seniors, it’s just a couple hundred dollars that’s standing between them and being able to pay rent or ending up on the streets. And, so, the stability fund is meant to do that. It’s to provide a subsidy of up to $500 for folks so they can get by so we can prevent homelessness before it starts,” said Elo-Rivera.

In addition to seniors who qualify, the program would provide up to $500 per month in rental assistance to certain families with children, people with disabilities, and people up to 25 years old regardless of immigration status.

“Every case of homelessness is a tragedy,” added Elo-Rivera.

The proposed funds could help about 300 households struggling to pay rent for up to 24 months.