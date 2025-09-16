San Diego City Council to vote on possible $25 minimum wage for tourism workers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of people employed at some of San Diego’s most popular spots could see a big bump in pay, as the City Council on Tuesday is slated to vote on a $25 per hour minimum wage.

Should the council pass the hospitality minimum wage ordinance, the following employees would be eligible for the pay hike:



Workers at city hotels with more than 150 rooms

Workers at Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, SeaWorld San Diego, Pechanga Arena, and the Civic Theatre

Workers in restaurants and bars inside those specific businesses

The city’s current minimum wage stands at $17.25 an hour; the new wage would take effect on July 1, 2026.

Under the plan, wages would increase over time -- for example, hotel workers and SeaWorld workers would start at $19 an hour, while workers at places such as Petco Park would start at $21.06. All eligible workers will see increases annually until reaching $25 an hour in 2030.

Those in favor of the proposal have said the pay hike is essential to keep up with the cost of living in San Diego.

Some, like the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, believe the ordinance could hurt small businesses and cost people their jobs.

“Money doesn't grow on trees, you know. You're [going to] have to either raise prices or cut jobs to pay for this, and this is not impacting some out-of-state individual who will never deal with San Diego ever. They're actually everyday San Diegans who are businessowners who are going to pay for this,” Chamber of Commerce President Chris Cate.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, who is spearheading the proposal, said the wage increase will be paid for by tourists.

“I think that is one of the untapped areas of potential in the city … is to lean heavier into tourists and visitors and people who are profiting from San Diego so we can better benefit San Diegans,” said Elo-Rivera.

The council is expected to take up the issue at its meeting at 2 p.m.

