San Diego City Council to vote on ghost gun ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City Council leaders are set to vote Monday on a proposal to ban ghost guns from the city.

The proposal, introduced by councilmember Marni Von Wilpert, would make it illegal for unserialized gun kits to be sold in San Diego, including sales made both online and in stores.

According to San Diego Police, this year, ghost guns are becoming a larger problem in San Diego. A report in June indicated that SDPD officers seized 77 ghost guns in 2019 and that number jumped to 211 in 2020. But by the end of 2021, police project the number to be double last year's total.

"It’s difficult for officers to go to scene where someone’s been shot … and find out it was a ghost gun that was so easy to obtain," San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said in July.

The proposal is being called the E.N.U.F (Eliminate Non-Serialized Untraceable Firearm) Ordinance. It would "prohibit the possession, purchase, sale, receipt, and transportation of non-serialized, unfinished frames and unfinished receivers, and non-serialized firearms within the City of San Diego."

Kits that are used to make ghost guns are typically 80 percent finished and the buy completes the run of the gun. The guns have no serial number and a person is supposed to apply for them through the Department of Justice.

Von Wilpert said last month the goal of the ordinance is to stop these types of unserialized parts from even entering the city.

Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, called the ordinance unnecessary and said the state already prohibits anyone from owning an unserialized firearm.