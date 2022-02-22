San Diego City Council meets to discuss possible settlement over 101 Ash St. building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A proposed settlement could bring an end to the saga of a controversial real estate transaction in San Diego.

On Tuesday, San Diego City Council members were scheduled to meet in a closed-door session with lawyers representing plaintiff John Gordon regarding a possible settlement regarding the 101 Ash Street building.

In 2020, Gordon brought a corruption lawsuit against the city and officials to set aside the $200 million taxpayer-funded building lease-purchase agreement.

The City of San Diego approved a lease-to-own deal for the property in 2016, with the intent to move over 1,000 city employees into the building.

However, those plans were soon sidelined after it was discovered that the structure needed major renovations. In December 2019, after the city began to move workers in, the building needed to be vacated after traces of asbestos were found.

Since then, the building has sat unoccupied.

In the years since the city bought the building, several noteworthy actions have taken place: