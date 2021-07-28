Audit critical of City of San Diego's building acquisitions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Findings from an independent audit on the City of San Diego’s botched 101 Ash Street deal also raised questions about other buildings acquired by the city.

The city’s Audit Committee on Wednesday heard a Performance Audit of the city’s Major Building Acquisition Process, and the audit looked at other major property deals over the last five years.

When it comes to the city’s process and acquisitions of 101 Ash Street and four other properties, the audit found a “serious lack of policies and oversights …”

The review concerns these properties, which were bought at a combined total of more than $230 million:

101 Ash Street

Civic Center Plaza

Kearny Mesa Repair Facility

Palm Avenue Hotel

Housing Navigation Center

A news release from the office of City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, the chair of the Audit Committee, stated: “Many questions have been raised about whether these acquisitions were in the best interest of the City.”

The independent audit found that the Real Estate Assets Department (READ) under Mayor Kevin Faulconer “did not understand or properly disclose information about the condition of the buildings it was purchasing,” and did not properly disclose the information to the City Council.

According to the audit, the City Attorney's Office did not consistently document the legal risks of real estate contracts, and that there were unclear roles and responsibilities, with no main decisionmaker installed other than the mayor.

The audit also said not enough due diligence was done on these five buildings, including appraisals and asbestos inspections. The auditor said the value of one building was inflated inaccurately, and that the prior administration limited the City Council's oversight by rushing the timeframes to minimize City Council reviews of the acquisitions.

Moreno said, “We have wasted millions of taxpayer dollars and are stuck with an uninhabitable building at 101 Ash Street, overpaid for the Navigation Center and can’t use the Kearny Mesa Repair Facility to repair our fire trucks. Moving forward, the reforms recommended by the City Auditor will help guard against fraud and the Council having incomplete information about major real estate acquisitions.”

ABC 10News reached out to for Faulconer’s office for comment, but no response was provided as of the publication of this story.

RELATED COVERAGE:

