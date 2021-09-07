San Diego Campgrounds full during Labor Day weekend.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Campgrounds across San Diego are at or near full capacity this Labor Day weekend.

Retired couple Barry and Cindy Homer are in San Diego this Labor Day to escape from the Phoenix sun.

"We found Campland by accident 20 years ago, and then it just kept calling us back," Cindy said.

This year, they have their matching RV masks on, made by their daughter, to protect themselves from the dangerous COVID-19 variants.

"COVID is hurting the nation. But somehow, in an isolated place like this, we can escape from that, and we feel safe," Barry said.

The RV park and resort saw a lull in visitors early on during the pandemic. But with clearer guidance, General Manager Ahmed Ait-Lahsen said he is seeing a steady increase. This year, they are near 100% booked.

"Last year was very quiet, but this year they're happy to be together, and you can see it. Everybody's eyes are just lit up, and happy to be here," Ait-Lahsen said.

Ait-Lahsen said the numbers for Labor Day weekend 2021 are drastically up compared to last year. He thinks it is because people are discovering or rediscovering the natural outdoor activity that is camping.

"Camping is the safest way to travel because you get to isolate in your own rig," Ait-Lahsen said. "You get to be with your own household, still further away from anybody. And when you are out in the outdoors, there is distance."

The Homers said that every year, they make new friends who fall in love with this lifestyle with no baggage checks or TSA lines; just park your bedroom right next to Mission Bay.

"You think that it's the most wonderful place to be," Barry Homer said.

Ait-Lahsen believes the camping trend will continue to grow even after masking and distancing protocols end.