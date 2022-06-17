San Diego Border Patrol: Nearly 27 pounds of meth found in child booster seats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Border Patrol agents say a man has been arrested after he tried to smuggle nearly 27 pounds of meth into the country by stuffing the drugs into child booster seats Wednesday.

The drug bust happened in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 near the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station checkpoint.

Authorities say agents made a traffic stop and pulled over a car with two adults and their children inside.

A Border Patrol K9 team was brought to the scene and alerted the agents to the presence of narcotics inside three booster seats.

Agents say they recovered 26.9 pounds of meth, which made a street value of $60,000.

The driver of the car and the narcotics were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution, according to SDBP. The car was seized by Border Patrol, and the four children and their mother were released.

“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” said Aaron M. Heitke, Chief Patrol Agent at the San Diego Sector.

“Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”

