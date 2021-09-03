San Diego Blood Bank issues urgent call for donations as COVID cancels drives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for donations this week, saying canceled blood drives are leading to a shortage.

The bank says more than 50 blood drives have been canceled since the beginning of August due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and the surge of the delta variant. In addition to the surge in COVID-19 cases impacting local blood drives, the blood bank is struggling to prepare for blood centers in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Currently, the blood bank has a three-day or less supply of most blood types. For comparison, a seven- to 10-day supply is considered "ample."

"We need to make up for the hundreds of pints we would have collected at the canceled mobile drives," says Claudine Van Gonka, San Diego Blood Bank Director of Community Relations and Marketing. "We also stand ready to help other blood centers if needed, so we need individuals and groups to donate at one of our eight donation locations or existing mobile drives as soon as possible."

To donate, donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 114 pounds, and in good health. To make an appointment to donate, eligible donors can visit the San Diego Blood Bank's website or call 1-800-469-7322.