San Diego Bayfair postponed until Sept. 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Bayfair announced Monday that they will postpone this year's beach festival and powerboat competition until 2024, according to the nonprofit's Board of Governors.

The nonprofit’s board voted to cancel the event scheduled for Sept. 13-15 due to the rising production costs due to inflation and unexpected sponsorship losses to ensure Bayfair’s fiscal health.

“While we know our supporters will be disappointed with this difficult decision, the Board of Governors wants to ensure Bayfair continues for decades to come,” said Bob Davies, Bayfair’s Race Director. “We’re working hard to continue the Bayfair traditions of the past and its San Diego legacy as the nation’s premier beach festival and powerboat competition.”

Davies said the Board of Governors said they are committed to keeping the event affordable and that it wasn’t possible in the current economic environment. The Bayfair is an all-volunteer organization that utilizes more than 700 volunteers for the three-day festival and powerboat race.

“We thank our fans, volunteers and sponsors for their support and passion for San Diego Bayfair,” Davies said. “Rest assured, we’ll return in 2024 even better.”

Learn more about San Diego Bayfair here.

