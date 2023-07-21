San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival voted top in country by USA Today readers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Readers of USA Today have ranked the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival as the best wine festival in the country, according to the publication and a press release from the festival.

The San Diego-area festival was named the winner in that category for USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

According to the press release, a panel of experts from USA Today nominated the Bay Wine & Food Festival for the contest, and then readers made their voices heard, voting America's Finest City's festival as the finest in the country.

This is the fourth time since 2019 the local festival has been recognized by USA Today's 10Best panel. The festival spokesperson says this shows the effort to present the region's binational cultural diversity and strong culinary scene to refined palettes has been a success.

The 10Best panel is a collaboration of wine industry experts, including editors from USA Today and 10Best.com, as well as "relevant expert contributors" who travel around the U.S. to attend the top events focused on wine tastings around the country.

According to the release, the experts are well versed in their fields and cities, yet they have a wide variety of tastes. USA Today says its goal with the 10Best guides is to give readers unbiased and informative travel content about the world's most desirable destinations.

Festival co-producer Michelle Metter says over the last 20 years, they've showcased the area's top talent: Passionate chefs, farmers, fishermen, winemakers and producers bringing their A-game to impress gourmands and wine connoisseurs alike.

“Over 11,000 passionate wine and food enthusiasts now take part in this epic week that celebrates our city’s multinational influences and sunny and diverse culinary landscape alongside the largest curated collection of wine, beer and spirits producers and culinary friends from across the country," Metter says. "The 19th Annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival is honored to receive this distinction from USA TODAY 10Best for a 4th year, joining the other prestigious national accolades recently awarded to our deserving culinary community.”

The festival's theme this year is "Arrive at Awesome," and it takes place from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2023.

Sommeliers, brewmasters, chefs and more industry experts representing both Southern California and Baja, Mexico, will deliver elevated flaors extracted from the region's best produce and seafood.

Hundreds of wines, beers and spirits created by domestic and international producers will be available to sip on throughout the festival.

Tickets are on sale now, and the full festival event schedule will be available in Sept. 2023. For more information, head to the festival website.