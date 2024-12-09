San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns with theme, "Peace on Earth"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families and visitors gathered along Harbor Drive Sunday night for a front-row seat for the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights.

“They come right here, right in front of us. We got the blanket, we got chairs. The kids are all bundled up because it gets a little windy here and on the water,” said Sarah Rodriguez, who came to the Parade of Lights.

The parade is a 54-year-old tradition that included around 80 boats decorated with lights and holiday cheer.

This year, for the 6th time, the parade will proceed to the pier at Cesar Chavez Park before turning to Coronado, giving spectators another area to view the parade.

The theme of this year's parade was "Peace on Earth." Parade organizers said they chose this theme to invite everyone to come together and carry the pursuit of peace into everyday life.

A second parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 15, at 5:30 p.m.

The approximate arrival times of the parade at various locations are: