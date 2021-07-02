San Diego awards Andra Day 'Key to the City,' declares 'Andra Day Month'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe presented Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter and actress, Andra Day, with a Key to the City.

Day was also recognized with a City Council proclamation for "Andra Day Month" in the City of San Diego.

Day, a native San Diegan and graduate of the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, was honored for her acting accomplishments, more recently winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the biopic "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." She became the second Black woman to ever win this award after Whoopi Goldberg.

Day has also been nominated for three Grammys: In 2015 for Best R&B Performance ("Rise Up") and Best R&B Album (Cheers To The Fall) and 2017 for Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Stand Up For Something.")

Mayor Gloria thanked Day for the example she sets for San Diego youth.

"I present this to you, really in, a tremendous amount of pride and respect and appreciation of the message that you give to the children of this community," Mayor Gloria said while presenting Day with the key. "Because our goal, through [Montgomery Steppe's] service, through my service, is about making sure there's not just three of us but three million more coming. That there are so many more children that recognize the excellence of this community, Black excellence particularly, we have to send that message out."

"It means so, so much because I have to say, first of all this just means everything because I love my city, I love my family, I love the school I went to, the people here, the community that raised me, the food that raised me," Day said. "I will always have San Diego on my shoulders, on my back, in my heart everywhere."