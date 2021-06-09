San Diego asks residents to check if they're owed unclaimed money

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is asking residents to check whether they're owed a portion of $1 million in unclaimed money.

The city said in a release that anyone who has done business with the city in the past three years, including paying business taxes or utility fees, could be owed anywhere from $1 to $35,000.

Officials say the city regularly receives returned checks that cannot be delivered because of the address on file. Check that remained uncashed after six months become unclaimed money.

To search the city's unclaimed money list, click here.

"We know times are tough for people right now due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and we understand how every penny counts, especially to those who are trying their best to make ends meet," said Fanela Catapia, Disbursements Manager with the City's Department of Finance. "We encourage everyone to search through the list and determine if they are owed any money by the City."

Those on the list have about one year after the check is issued to claim their money. The final day to submit for checks issued prior to April 1, 2020, is June 21, 2021.

Since this time last year, the city says it has returned less than $135,000 to 39 recipients who were listed on the unclaimed money report.

There is no charge to search the data or to file a claim. Once a claim is verified, a replacement check will be issued in four to six weeks. More information is available online.