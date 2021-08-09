San Diego announces relief for small businesses hit by pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The city is steadily working to get San Diegans back to work after the loss of jobs during the pandemic.

Monday morning, Mayor Todd Gloria announced a new multi-million dollar program intended to help small businesses, urging local businesses to apply.

The city and the San Diego Foundation are putting up $12 million to help small businesses and area non-profits that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Prince Shamamba, the owner of Huruma Clothing Company, started his business in 2019. He told ABC 10News the pandemic hit months after he opened, but with the grant opportunity announced Monday, he has a chance to stay in business.

"I feel like it's a big blessing. I don't know what to say. It's out of my mind. I'm so proud of my country, the United States, I'm so proud of this city. I'm so proud of the mayor and all the resources they are providing for us. I don't know what to say to be chosen like this, it's amazing," said Shamamba.

Originally from East Africa, Shamamba came to the U.S. to provide a better life for his family. He said without receiving the grant, he would not have been able to keep his business afloat.

Mayor Todd Gloria stood beside local leaders and small business owners this morning at Fair@44, an international food and craft market on El Cajon Blvd. in City Heights, to announce the COVID relief grant program.

Each chosen applicant will receive a grant worth a little more than $5,000.

In order to apply, the small business or local non-profit must be located within the city limits. The application process will begin on Wednesday and run through Sept. 24. Applicants will be chosen after the entry deadline. Applications can be submitted at sdreliefgrant.com.