San Diegans scratching their heads after reports of mysterious shaking

Allison Horn
Posted at 3:36 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:59:08-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans are sounding off on social media after feeling mysterious shaking Thursday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey hasn't yet reported any recent earthquakes in or around San Diego County.

According to Camp Pendleton’s website, the base is testing high-explosive munitions into the Whiskey/Zulu impact area from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., but it’s unclear whether the testing is responsible for the shaking.

A spokesperson for the Marine Corps sent the following statement:

Depending on how far away the people who heard and felt the shaking and noise were from the impact area, I can find it a reasonable assumption that the training occurring there may be the source. But, I can’t give a definitive answer for each person without knowing their locations. To confirm, there is training being conducted that involves multiple explosions throughout the day. We have over 125,000 acres of training area here, but depending on atmospheric conditions, these explosions may be heard up to 50 miles away.
Meanwhile, San Diegans took to social media to report the shaking.

“It’s so fun living in San Diego. Every now and then you get to play ‘was it an earthquake, sonic boom, or other military shenanigans,’” one commenter wrote.

Others reported feeling the rumbles in Escondido, the South Bay, and North Park.

