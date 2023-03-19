San Diegans react to new law stopping free viewing during Rady Shell events

SAN DIEGO — A stretch of sidewalk lining the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park has become a place where hundred have gathered at times to catch a concert for free.

Now, the Port of San Diego is working to stop that from happening.

Earlier this week, Port of San Diego Commissioners voted unanimously to pass an ordinance, creating a new law banning people from bringing items like lawn chairs, coolers and tables to the street before and during events at the Rady Shell venue.

The law also prohibits people from sitting, climbing or hanging out on the rocks near the sidewalk.

"It's kind of sad, because a lot of individuals who maybe can't afford or attend just because of sold out tickets aren't able to come and just hangout and enjoy the performances," said Erick Young, who regularly walks the area.

The crackdown comes as Port of San Diego officials cite public safety concerns as their motive.

"More and more people were coming down, and the Shell was a victim of its own success," said Joe Stuyvesant, the President and CEO of the Port of San Diego.

The law gives Harbor Police the right to issue citations to anyone in violation of the law. ABC 10News is working to find out what exactly the consequence of a citation will be.

Stuyvesant says if people show up to the area with sidewalk-blocking items during the restricted times, they will be asked to go to a separate area of the park where concerts and events can still be heard, but not seen.

The ordinance goes into effect on April 14, 2023.