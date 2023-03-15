Report: New law to prevent people from watching Rady Shell shows for free

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new law set to take effect soon will prohibit people from gathering at a certain area to catch a show at the Rady Shell for free.

The bayside promenade surrounding the venue is considered a popular area where people who don’t have a ticket to a Rady Shell show sometimes set up along the sidewalk to watch.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Port of San Diego commissioners this week unanimously voted in favor of a law that would prevent what the Port described as “dangerous behavior on the promenade.”

Under the law, items considered sidewalk-blockers -- tents, coolers, chairs, storage wagons, among other items -- would not be allowed on the promenade before and during Shell events.

Additionally, people will not be allowed to sit on, climb or hang around on the rocks next to the promenade.

The U-T reported the law takes effect April 14.

Harbor Police officers will have the authority to cite anyone who does not comply with the ordinance, according to the U-T’s report.