San Diegans left with mixed reactions to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — President Donald Trump's new trade policy hits more than 180 countries and territories with reciprocal tariffs. Despite the "uncertainty" that comes with them, one local leader in the international trade sector said there are still some aspects to be "happy" about — for now.

“April 2nd, 2025 will be remembered as the day American industry was reborn. The day America’s destiny was reclaimed."

That's how President Trump began his 'Liberation Day' remarks from the Rose Garden at the White House Wednesday.

For Eduardo Acosta, Vice President of RL Jones, it will be remembered as the day when the reality of Trump's tariff threat truly sunk in.

"When he was President the first time around, and there were threats, and nothing really happened, and our industry really did flourish a lot with him. But, the second time around, as soon as they started talking tariffs, it seemed to be very serious.”

RL Jones is a customs brokerage company that helps businesses navigate the process of cross-border trade. It has eight offices throughout the southern border and one in Los Angeles.

“We knew immediately that it was going to be a challenge," Acosta said. "It has been a huge challenge, especially with the uncertainty that this is all created.”

Acosta spent much of his day Wednesday trying to clear up confusion from his customers.

“A lot of them are very happy, some are disappointed," he said. "Some are kind of not phased at all. So it's pretty interesting.”

The mixed reactions follow Trump's reciprocal tariffs, as he called them.

“That means — they do it to us and we do it to them," Trump said.

These new tariffs impose at least a 10% tariff on almost every import coming into the country, which takes effect Saturday, April 5.

Even bigger rates will hit the countries that have the highest trade deficits with America, like China (34%), Japan (24%) and the European Union (20%). Those take effect April 9.

Starting Thursday, April 3, a 25% tariff will be applied to all foreign made cars and auto parts.

"Consumers, at the end of the day, you go to the grocery store, you go everywhere, you're gonna pay more," Acosta warned. "You go you buy a car — cars, starting tomorrow, cars are gonna have a lot more expense. A lot, a lot higher cost.”

Left off the list were Mexico and Canada, meaning any goods that qualify under the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, or USMCA, will remain unaffected.

“To be able to qualify, the rule of origin forces you to have so much of the raw materials from the three countries," Acosta said.

“That is good for a lot of the sector," he added. "A lot of the industries coming from Mexico, produce, things like that.”

Acosta understands Trump is trying to bring jobs back to America and boost the economy, and he fees a continued North American partnership is the only way to make that happen.

"The only way is for the three countries to be playing on the same, you know, in the same sandbox, so to speak.”

