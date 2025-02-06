San Diegans join nationwide anti-Trump, Project 2025 protest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Step by step, and state by state, protesters across the country united through a collective resistance to actions taken by President Trump since he took office sixteen days ago.

San Diegans joined the movement, gathering downtown Wednesday outside the U.S. District Court.

“A rollercoaster is a nice way to put it," said Rebekah Danks, describing how she feels the start of Pres. Trump's second term has gone. "But a rollercoaster where it’s like very rickety and it’s about to break."

The national movement was called 50501 — 50 protests in 50 states in one day. The effort first gained traction on Reddit and TikTok and evolved into a way for anyone frustrated with the current administration to join forces.

“Knowing that it’s not just here in San Diego, it’s up and down California, it’s in all the other 50 states, there’s a certain unity despite all the miles apart," Danks said.

She and others feel Trump's policies, and the Project 2025 agenda, have been "anti-democratic and destructive," anything from his immigration reform, to his cabinet selections and the threat of tariffs.

Many people in the crowd also took issue with Trump granting Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency access to the Treasury's payment system.

“Elon having access to all of our personal financial information is extremely upsetting to me," said Susan Cyr. "I mean, all of it’s upsetting to me, but that was kind of like, we need to do something.”

While protests can spark a conversation, they feel more needs to be done to spark change.

“In addition to expressing our grievances that we’re feeling right now, we also need to be holding our members of Congress’ feet to the fire," Danks said. “They need to promise us that they’re going to do everything they can to fight Project 2025, but also at the same time, to not demonize the opposing side as well because that’s also part of the reason that we got here.”

