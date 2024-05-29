Sailor convicted of attempted espionage sentenced to 18 years in military prison

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer found guilty of attempted espionage has been sentenced to 18 years in military prison.

Officer Bryce Pedicini was sentenced after being convicted of attempted espionage, failure to obey a general order, and attempted violation of a general order.

Pedicini was also given a dishonorable discharge and a reduction in rank to E-1.

An unidentified person who posed as a Japanese researcher is said to have contacted Pedicini through Facebook in 2022, offering money for details on military capabilities and strategies.

Court records showed that Pedicini worked with "everything from radars, fire control systems and computer systems, to the Navy's most advanced missile system, Aegis.”

The individual reportedly convinced Pedicini to send classified materials on ballistic missile systems, according to the prosecutor.

Pedicini is said to have received an initial payment of $50, then another $1,000 for the documents.

Defense in the case argued he was copying and pasting material from Google, while prosecutors said he used a burner phone and Telegram to hide his communications.

