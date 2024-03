SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A SpaceX rocket launch captured the attention of San Diegans and dominated the sky Monday night.

According to SpaceX, the launch took place at 7:28 p.m. Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 launch was on a mission to launch 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Images captured throughout San Diego show vibrant columns streaking across the sky.

