Rock 'n' Roll marathon returns to San Diego, prompting road closures throughout the city

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon returns to San Diego Sunday, with racers making their way through some of San Diego's most iconic neighborhoods.

The race begins in Balboa Park before winding its way through North Park, Normal Heights, Mission Hills, and Old Town before finishing downtown at Ash Street and Union.

The race starts at 6:45 a.m. and lasts approximately seven hours.

Multiple roads will be closed through the afternoon due to the marathon. Most of the closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed,” organizers said.

MTS bus routes will also be on detour due to the race Sunday. Click here to check your trip for the day.

See the map below for road closures:

