Road rage incident leads to stabbing at Walmart in Lemon Grove

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:59 PM, May 22, 2022
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — One person has been stabbed following an alleged road incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Diego's Lemon Grove Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the stabbing happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of College Avenue.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they learned a person was stabbed with a pocket knife.

There is no word on the condition of the victim. Officers say the suspect's vehicle was a silver sedan with three adults and a teen possibly inside.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

