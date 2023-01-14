Watch Now
Riverside deputy, former San Diego Police officer fatally shot in Lake Elsinore

Deputy Darnell Calhoun
Riverside County Sheriff's Department
Deputy Darnell Calhoun
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.

According to RCSO, Deputy Darnell Calhoun was on duty in Lake Elsinore when he was mortally wounded by gunfire.

Authorities have not released any further information about the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

