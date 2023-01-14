Riverside deputy, former San Diego Police officer fatally shot in Lake Elsinore

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.

According to RCSO, Deputy Darnell Calhoun was on duty in Lake Elsinore when he was mortally wounded by gunfire.

We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Updates will follow as soon as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/jFPtjN1fFA — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 14, 2023

We are devastated to learn of the passing of @RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun, an SDPD officer until 2022.

This evening, he was killed in the line of duty while protecting Lake Elsinore. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, & colleagues in SDPD and @RSO. #SDPD6901 pic.twitter.com/ub48XjR33s — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 14, 2023

Authorities have not released any further information about the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.