Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting 21-year-old woman near Cal State San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) - A rideshare driver is out on bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman during an Uber trip in North County.

The California Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Ramon Ochoa Reyes is at the center of a sexual assault investigation after a woman reported she was assaulted during an Uber trip around 2 a.m. on Sept. 17 near Cal State San Marcos, near the Twin Oaks Valley Road off-ramp.

The woman claims Reyes was her driver and says he touched her inappropriately and assaulted her while she was riding in his car.

CHP investigators arrested Reyes a few days after the alleged incident. He was later released on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 2.

Uber confirmed the driver's removal from the platform in a statement to ABC 10News.

"This disturbing behavior has no place on the Uber platform. The driver's access to the app was removed as soon as it was reported to us, and our dedicated teams are standing by to support law enforcement in their investigation," the spokesperson said.

Women near the area who sometimes use rideshare services said it is upsetting that so many women have to deal with situations like this. Some said they take extra precautions when using rideshare apps.

Isabella Ventetuolo, a rider in the area, said she believes women should be able to use rideshare services without fear.

"As women, we should be able to take an Uber and get around safely without having to worry about feeling the fear of being sexually assaulted, especially because we're not even safe on public transportation anymore, so you think you're being safe getting in an Uber," Ventetuolo said.

Ventetuolo shared with us what she does to make sure she's safe when using rideshare apps.

"I try to avoid Ubers at all costs, but when I do do an Uber it's always with multiple girls. I'm never alone in an Uber," she said.

Now that Reyes has been identified and arrested, investigators are trying to determine whether there are additional victims. CHP is asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Reyes to report it to them immediately.

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