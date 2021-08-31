Reward offered for man caught on camera setting fires in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KTGV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the information leading to the arrest of a man caught on camera starting several fires in the North Park area earlier this month.

The fires happened on Monday, Aug. 2 between 1 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Authorities say the man in the video intentionally set two parked cars on fire in the 3600 block of Villa Terrance, a trash can and a fence in the 3800 block of Pershing Avenue, another parked car in the 2800 block of Capps Street, and the wall of a building in the 3700 block of 31st Street.

According to investigators, the total cost of damages caused by the fires is estimated to be around $50,000. Police officers are still trying to determine if more than one person was involved in setting the fires.

The man in the video is described by detectives as a thin to average-built white or Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s. He appears to have short hair, and he was wearing a backpack, a t-shirt, pants, and Adidas shoes. The bicycle he is riding appears to be a dark-colored beach cruiser with a light-colored seat, has a front basket, and a cup/cell phone holder near the right-side handlebar.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the arsonist seen in the video is asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.