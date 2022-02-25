Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Reward offered for information on suspect in Paradise Hills hit-and-run

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 16:25:10-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver accused of leaving a man critically injured in San Diego's Paradise Hills neighborhood a week ago.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, February 17 in the 1900 block of Oriskany Road. According to detectives, the 25-year-old man was found lying in the middle of the road and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the driver struck the victim and did not stop to check on him or call for help.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM

WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM