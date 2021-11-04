Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Pacific Beach hit-and-run driver

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian seriously injured in Pacific Beach last month.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Saturday, October 23 around 1:20 a.m.

According to the San Diego County Crime Stoppers, a 22-year-old woman was crossing the intersection of Grand Avenue and Kendall Street when an unknown car struck her in the middle of the road.

After striking the victim, police say the driver continued traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue and did not stop to render aid or call 911.

The victim suffered several serious injuries to her body and will require multiple surgeries and several months of rehabilitation.

Witnesses told officers the suspect's car was a white or light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5054 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.