Retired FBI special agent selected as CLERB's new executive officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board has a new leader, the board announced in a press release Wednesday.

Brett Kalina, a retired FBI supervisory special agent with 20 years of experience, will serve as CLERB's new executive officer starting Sept. 3, according to CLERB chairperson MarryAnne Pintar. The press release says Kalina is also an attorney, and his LinkedIn page indicates he got his law degree at the University of North Dakota in 1996.

"Brett has extensive experience with complex, high-profile investigations involving narcotics trafficking, violent crimes, complicated forensic evidence, and diverse communities," said Pintar, who is a member of the board's selection committee. "Since CLERB's primary function is investigative, Brett's deep well of knowledge will serve CLERB's mission extremely well."

The press release says CLERB's main objective is to look into citizen complaints against San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies and the probation office's officers, including incidents of deadly force or serious injuries caused by employees for either entity.

Additionally, CLERB recommends new policies or policy changes for the offices to improve their policing practices, prevent harm and support equity.

Pintar said the FBI recognized Kalina during his career for his efforts to promote equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusivity in policing. Kalina was the president of the Bureau of Equality for five years.

In that role, the bureau sent him to train teams that investigated the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the deadliest in U.S. history at the time.

"Kalina's role was to ensure culturally sensitive and thoughtful engagement with Orlando's diverse communities," the release states.

Kalina's work as a certified instructor in diversity and inclusion led to new language policies within the FBI. Additionally, he is a specialized instructor in criminal enterprise, organized crime and active shooter training.